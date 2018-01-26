NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to two accused businessmen Surendra Jain and Virender Jain in connection with the Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case.

The court has also asked them to furnish personal bonds of Rs 2 lakh each.

Both businessmen brothers Surendra and Virendra have allegedly been involved in the black money racket being run by shell companies.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar are also co-accused in the case.

On January 6, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed another supplementary charge-sheet against Misa, her husband and others in Delhi's Patiala House Court in connection with the case.

The agency had filed this supplementary charge-sheet before the court on January 4.

Earlier on July 21 last year, the ED had filed a charge-sheet against Bharti's Chartered Accountant (CA) Rajesh Agarwal in connection with the same case.

On July 11, Bharti was questioned for around eight hours by the ED officials. She was reportedly asked to bring along certain documents, including those related to her personal finances. Misa's husband Shailesh Kumar was also grilled by the ED in the case.

On July 8, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided three Delhi premises of Bharti, her husband and a firm allegedly linked to them involving shell companies.

The ED is the third central probing body investigating the alleged financial irregularities by Prasad's family after the CBI and the Income Tax department.