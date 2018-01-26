PALAKKAD: RSS chief Mohan G. Bhagwat again sparked a controversy on hoisting the national flag in a school here despite state government orders that only department or office heads can hoist the flag in schools, colleges and health institutions.

The RSS chief, who is here in connection with the three-day state level shibiram being held at the Vyasa Vidya Peetom school in Kallekad, a CBSE school run under the Bharatiya Vidya Niketan, till January 28 hoisted the national flag at the school as a part of Republic Day celebrations on Friday.

The state government had issued a circular through the general administration (political) stating that the department or office heads only can hoist the flag in schools, colleges and health institutions after the governor hoists the tricolour first at 8.30 am. The circular also listed the guidelines for the celebrations from the panchayat level to the state and also the schools in the state.

According to the circular, only the heads of the institutions can hoist the national flag in government and aided schools in the state. The circular also directs the national anthem to be played during the flag hoisting.

However, the RSS maintained that the circular applied only to government and aided schools and not the ones run by private management.

The RSS chief arrived at the school at 9 am amidst tight security and hoisted the flag followed by the singing of the national anthem.

This time he chose to speak in Hindi rather than English. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the culture of India was a model to the world. If all the individuals exercise their duties diligently, a strong nation could be built. He said that India was a land of many languages, religions and customs but it was the country which should be utmost in everyone’s mind. All the people should follow the path of dharma.

Among those who were present included BJP state president Kummanam Rajashekharan, RSS and BJP leaders.

A book written by RSS leader R Hari was released by Mohan Bhagwat by handing over a copy to KK Mohammed, former director of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

The programme ended with the singing of the Vande Mataram at 10 am.

This is not the first time that the RSS chief has sparked controversy on hoisting of the national flag. During the last Independence day celebrations, Mohan Bhagavat had triggered controversy by hoisting the national flag at the Palakkad Karnaki Amman School. On the previous night [of August 14], the state government had issued a circular stating that only elected representatives and heads of institutions can hoist the flag. The school was an aided one and the government has initiated action against the principal of the school for not heeding to the circular. Instead of the national anthem, ‘Vande Mataram’ was played in the ceremony at the Karnaki Amman school which was also pointed out by the then district collector in her report based on which the action was taken.