DAVOS: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has invited his counterparts from WTO member countries for a mini-ministerial meeting in India.

Prabhu, who attended a ministerial dinner hosted by the WTO here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) last night, said he personally invited all of them for the mini-ministerial to be hosted by India in March.

He also said it is for India to take the leadership role in reviving multilateralism in the world, as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his opening plenary address at WEF that outlined protectionism as one of the biggest problems of the modern world.

Prabhu said he had close to 100 meetings with CEOs, bankers, funds, investors, ministers, trade organisations, entrepreneurs and think-tanks here in Davos on the sidelines of its annual meeting.

"Pitched for investments with top global CEOs in several sectors for #MagneticMaharashtra. States growth is India's growth.#TeamIndia," the minister said in a tweet.