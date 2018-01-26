SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police have detained an alleged 18-year-old woman suicide bomber from Pune, who was reportedly planning suicide bombing on Republic Day function in the Valley.

“We had inputs that one lady had come to Kashmir, who could be a suicide bomber,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Munir Ahmad Khan told reporters, here.

Police had sounded a high alert in Kashmir on January 24 after receiving intelligence inputs that 18-year-old woman from Pune Sadiya Anwar Shaikh is in Valley and planning suicide bombing near or inside the Republic Day parade venue in Kashmir on January 26.

ADGP said after working on all the leads, police was able to detain the suspect late last night.

He, however, refused to disclose the location, where from the alleged suicide bomber was suspected.

Sources said the woman was arrested in south Kashmir.

Khan said they are talking to her and other intelligence agencies.

“We will be covering every other lead to know what the facts are. After doing a proper investigation, we will come to any conclusion,” he said.

The ADGP said police is carrying out investigation and in next few days, things would be clear.

“It is yet to be ascertained, verified and authenticated whether she actually is a suicide bomber or not. Let us verify the basic things first,” he added.

Sources said no incriminating documents or explosive device was seized from the alleged suicide bomber during her arrest.

“We are checking her background. She had earlier been counselled and had run away from home. Police is investigating,” they said.

According to sources, the police is in touch with her family members, Maharashtra Police and central intelligence.

“We are ascertaining the veracity of the facts whether she is a suicide bomber,” they said.

Sources said she was earlier questioned by different agencies including NIA for her Facebook posts and other things.

“Let us wait for the police to complete investigations and not jump to conclusions,” they said.

Meanwhile, Republic Day functions in Jammu and Kashmir passed off peacefully today with no militancy-related violence reported from anywhere in the State including the militancy-infested Valley.

Authorities had made tight security arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of Republic Day functions both in Srinagar and Jammu after intelligence inputs warned of possible militant attacks.