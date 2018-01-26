KASGANJ (UP): Tension prevailed in this district of Uttar Pradesh today when some unidentified people hurled stones at a motorcycle rally taken out by volunteers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the Mathura-Bareilly highway.

According to police, some people were injured in the incident and a number of vehicles damaged.

"The situation is under control. It seems the incident was not pre-planned, but was a spontaneous one. The district magistrate, superintendent of police, and Rapid Action Force and PAC personnel are reaching the spot," Additional DG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said.

"The trouble makers are being identified, and stringent action will be initiated against them. The district administration has been able to control the situation so far, but additional forces will be called to ensure that the situation does not worsen," he said.

The district administration has also imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the trouble-hit area, DM R P Singh said.