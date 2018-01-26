IMPHAL: Security forces arrested two militants including one woman in Manipur, the police said today.

A woman cadre of the proscribed militant outfit People Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PRO) group was arrested from Wangkhei Andro Parking in Imphal East district on Tuesday, a press release issued by Manipur Police said.

Another militant of the banned underground outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was arrested by a combined team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles from Wangjing Sorokhaibam Leikai area in Thoubal district on Wednesday, the release added.