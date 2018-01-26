Two militants including one woman arrested in Manipur
By PTI | Published: 26th January 2018 09:06 AM |
Last Updated: 26th January 2018 09:06 AM | A+A A- |
IMPHAL: Security forces arrested two militants including one woman in Manipur, the police said today.
A woman cadre of the proscribed militant outfit People Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PRO) group was arrested from Wangkhei Andro Parking in Imphal East district on Tuesday, a press release issued by Manipur Police said.
Another militant of the banned underground outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was arrested by a combined team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles from Wangjing Sorokhaibam Leikai area in Thoubal district on Wednesday, the release added.