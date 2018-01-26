LUCKNOW: Seven people were killed and six others were injured in two road accidents in Agar and Mathura which were enveloped in dense fog with nearly zero visibility on Friday morning.

The mishaps took place as multiple vehicles crashed into each other due to fog and inclement weather.

According to sources in Agra, seven persons died on the spot when an uncontrolled truck collided head-on with a car near Khander locality on Bah Road under Fatehabad police station in the city. After the first collision, the truck then collided with two more cars on the same road trampling the vehicles completely.

The bodies stuck inside the damaged cars could be extricated by cutting the body of the cars compressed under the truck.

While the efforts were on to identify the bodies, SP East, Agra, Nityanand confirmed six deaths and two injured persons who were rushed to the district hospital to be critical.

In another mishap, six people were injured near Sasnigate area on Mathura bypass in Aligarh. The police team rescued the injured and rushed them to the district hospital. There was no report of any casualty.

Meanwhile, a dead body was spotted on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, the stretch passing through Thhathhiya police station in Kannauj district. Police suspected it to be a case of murder. However, the possibility of accident could not be ruled out.