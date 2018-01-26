JALPAIGURI: Central intelligence officials today seized 24 gold biscuits from inside the hollow metal handles of trolley bags of two passengers of Kamrup Express at the New Jalpaiguri station.

The biscuits were valued at over Rs 1.26 crore, the police said adding that the two passengers were arrested.

Acting on a tip off, the intelligence officials started searching the Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express after it reached the NJP station.

Police said they picked up two passengers hailing from Uttar Pradesh and searched their trolley bags that yielded only clothes.

The parts of the bags were then dismantled and it was found that gold biscuits were stuffed inside the hollow metal handles, police said.