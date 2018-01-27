AMRITSAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) today refused to exchange sweets and greetings with Pakistani Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day.

In a departure from the past, sweets were not exchanged due to heightened tension between the nations along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir because of repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces.

Director General BSF K K Sharma, while confirming the non-exchange of sweets said, "There were certain reasons behind it".

In future, the BSF wants that there should be good reasons for exchange of sweets between the two nations, he said.

BSF sources said it was conveyed to the Pakistan Rangers yesterday that no sweets would be exchanged on the Republic Day.

The border guards of both the nations usually exchange sweets on major religious festivals like Eid and Diwali, and on nationally important days like Independence Day and Republic Day.