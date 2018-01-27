SHIVPURI: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Puran Singh Bedia died today at a hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness, said family sources.

He was 74.

The Congress leader, a three-time MLA, is survived by wife, four sons and a daughter, they said.

He was elected from the Kolaras assembly seat in Shivpuri district three times - in 1980, 1985 and 1998.

The schoolteacher-turned-politician served as the education minister in the Cabinet in 1980s, they said.

Bedia quit his job as a teacher in a government school and jumped into electoral politics on the advice of Congress leader late Madhavrao Scindia, the sources said.

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and other party leaders expressed grief over the demise of Bedia.