NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh met Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen here today and discussed the close ties the two countries share since the time of India's first premier Jawaharlal Nehru.

The meeting lasted for over half-an-hour.

"India and Cambodia share a special relationship which is rooted in history, India being the first country which recognised the Independence of Cambodia in 1953. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, as the Indian Prime Minister, was the first world leader to congratulate Cambodia...that is something which is very fondly remembered and recalled by Prime Minister Hun Sen," Congress leader Anand Sharma, who was a part of the Congress delegation, said.

Sharma said that the Cambodian PM also referred to the role of Indira Gandhi, after she returned to power in 1980, in recognising the regime change in Cambodia and to assist in the restoration of peace and in rehabilitation work.

The Cambodian PM also reminisced about the close friendship he enjoyed with the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as well as former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Hun Sen is in the country to participate in the ASEAN-Indian Commemorative Summit and held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.