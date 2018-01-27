GHAZIABAD: Eight people were arrested for damaging an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus near a village in Industrial Area Site 4 here, police said on Friday.

An FIR was launched at the Link Road police station here by the driver and the conductor of the bus against 30 people, including a local councillor, for allegedly torching the bus near Jhanda Pur village on Wednesday night, police said, adding that 18 among the accused were identified.

Councillor Jaiveer Singh is accused of allegedly provoking his associates into burning the bus to protest against the release of 'Padmaavat', Assistant Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh said.

Driver Devraj Singh and conductor Kapil Singh claimed nearly 50 people intercepted the bus when it was on its way to the Anand Vihar bus terminal at around 10pm, pelted stones and set it on fire after dousing it with petrol.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the incident, the ASP said.

Jaiveer Singh was still on the run, he added.