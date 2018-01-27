HAFLONG/GUWAHATI: The indefinite curfew and a 48-hour bandh, following the death of two persons in police firing on Thursday, threw life out of gear in Dima Hasao district today.

Curfew was imposed in the district yesterday.

"The curfew is still on. It is uncertain if it will be called off tomorrow as the situation is still tense, although no new untoward incident took place in the last 24 hours," a senior government official told PTI.

Two persons died after police opened fire on people protesting against a reported Naga Peace Accord draft released by the RSS in Maibang on January 25.

Following the violence at Maibang, a number of groups called a 48-hour Dima Hasao bandh since yesterday morning, demanding a written statement from the government on the proposed Nagalim issue.

The protesters are also demanding immediate suspension of the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police, besides payment of Rs 5 lakh to each of the 10 injured in police firing.

During the day, Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta and PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya visited Maibang and took stock of the situation before leaving for district headquarters in Haflong, the official said.

Another group comprising ULFA pro-talk faction leader Anup Chetia also visited the troubled town of Maibang and expressed solidarity with the agitators in a public meeting.

Meanwhile, stranded passengers in New Haflong Railway station vandalised properties alleging lack of facilities and no option to reach their destinations.

In Guwahati, Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary claimed in a press conference that government has despatched 30 busses to ferry stranded people to their respective places.

"We have sent an additional three companies of security personnel. Already, Assam Rifles and CRPF jawans are there. We will pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each person losing life. As said by the chief minister, we reiterate that not a single inch of Assam land will go to Nagalim," he added.

Opposition Congress' state President Ripun Bora said the act of police firing on people protesting in a democratic manner has exposed the "fascist nature" of the BJP government.

CPI(M) Central Committee Member Brinda Karat said: "What is happening in Dima Hasao? Will RSS draft peace accords in the country now? Why does the government make the draft public? Two indigenous people have lost their lives very unfortunately for no fault."

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, a farmers' outfit, has demanded an apology from Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the police firing, Rs 20 lakh to the families of the deceased, making the Naga Framework Agreement public and immediate suspension of the DC and SP of Dima Hasao.

On January 25, various organisations in the district had called a 12-hour district bandh in protest against inclusion of Dima Hasao in the proposed Greater Nagalim as per a reported draft released by RSS member Jagdamba Mall.

The protesters had blocked trains at Maibang station, broke window panes of a train, damaged properties at the station and removed tracks, the NF Railway said.

To disperse the mob, police initially lathicharged and fired in the air.

Officials claimed that police had to resort to firing as the mob was unrelenting and continued their violence by damaging vehicles of the Deputy Commissioner's cavalcade.

Later, the district administration clamped indefinite curfew in Maibang area.

Rallies were taken out at various locations in the state, inclduing a candlelight march in Guwahati and a peace march at Silchar, protesting against the police action in Dima Hasaon.