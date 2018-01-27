Four pacts were signed after comprehensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Hun Sen. (Twitter Photo: @MEAIndia)

NEW DELHI: India and Cambodia today inked four pacts, including one to improve cooperation in prevention, investigation of crimes and legal assistance in criminal matters, besides a line of credit from India to fund Cambodia's Stung Sva Hab water resources development project for USD 36.92 million.

The pacts were signed after comprehensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Hun Sen, who agreed to further enhance bilateral defence ties, including through exchanges of senior-level defence personnel and capacity building projects.

The two leaders also discussed exploring ways to intensify the development partnership and boost ties in key sectors, including trade and investment, energy conservation, agriculture, and tourism and culture.

India and Cambodia also signed an MoU on the prevention of human trafficking under which the two countries will seek to increase bilateral cooperation on the issues of prevention, rescue and repatriation related to human trafficking.

They also inked a pact for cultural exchanges through 2018-2020.

The mutual legal assistance in criminal matters seeks to "improve the effectiveness of both countries in the prevention, investigation and prosecution of crimes through cooperation and legal assistance in criminal matters," the pact stated.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, IndiaCambodia relations go back to the 1st century AD when Hindu and Buddhist religious and cultural influences emanated out of India to various parts of southeast Asia.

Cambodians are predominantly Buddhist but retain a strong influence of Hindu rituals, idolatry and mythology.