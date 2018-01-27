NEW DELHI: Thousands of people braved the foggy and chilly weather on Friday and assembled at the India Gate in the nation’s capital to witness the 69th Republic Day parade that saw many firsts, including the presence of the heads of 10 ASEAN countries.

Among the many firsts of the event, this year was an all-women motorcycle contingent of the Border Security Force. Christened Seema Bhavani, the contingent drew applause from the crowd as well as the dignitaries as it zoomed past.

The crowd livened up as Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked down Rajpath, while his security personnel following him on the motorcade. The cheers grew louder as Modi waved to the crowd to greet them.

The presence of 10 ASEAN leaders as chief guests to commemorate 25 years of Indo-ASEAN ties was a first; the All India Radio’s tableau based on Prime Minister’s monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was another.

Army contingents marched with the ASEAN flag as well as the flags of all the countries whose heads attended the event.Showcasing the diverse culture of the nation, 23 tableaux from 14 states and UTs, including some from the ministries, were showcased on the occasion. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s tableau returned to Rajpath after two decades.

India’s military power was showcased in the form of the Army’s T-90 tank Bhishma and other arsenals including the Akash Weapon System. The tableau of the Indian Navy showcased Vikrant, the indigenous aircraft carrier that will be commissioned in two years.

Pride was evident on the faces of family members of the 18 children, who won National Bravery Awards. Three of the 18 awards were given posthumously. An emotional President Ram Nath Kovind posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra — India’s highest peacetime gallantry award — to IAF commando Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala.

The audience was enthralled by various cultural performances by children from different states of the country. As the event drew to a close, all heads turned skywards for the spectacular fly-past by the Indian Air Force’s jets and choppers.The parade ended with the national anthem, followed by the release of thousands of balloons in the air, as the spectators cheered.

Rahul gets sixth row

The Congress slammed the Centre for playing petty politics after party chief Rahul Gandhi was made to sit in the sixth row at the Republic Day Parade. Rahul was allotted the fourth row on Thursday but was pushed two rows behind on the D-Day. Earlier the Congress chiefs were given front rows regardless of whether they were in power or not, party leaders said.

Woman bomber held

Jammu and Kashmir police have detained an alleged 18-year-old woman suicide bomber from Pune, who was reportedly planning to strike the Republic Day function in the Valley. Police had sounded a high alert in Kashmir on January 24 after receiving intelligence inputs about the woman, Sadiya Anwar Shaikh.

Not a sweet situation

The Border Security Force did not exchange sweets and greetings with their Pakistani counterparts on Friday, owing to the repeated violation of ceasefire along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, killing Army personnel and civilians.

Militants unheeded

Despite militants’ call for boycott, the Northeast celebrated the Republic Day with pomp and gaiety. Except for two low-intensity blasts in Assam, suspected to have been triggered by the Paresh Baruah faction of ULFA in Jagun and Ledo in Tinsukia district, the celebrations passed off peacefully in the region. Nobody was injured.