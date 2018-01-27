KANNUR: Senior CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today alleged that India was becoming a strategic partner of the U.S. in that country's effort to form a larger defence alliance against China, "which is as per interest of RSS."

"China is emerging as a big power in the world... India is becoming a strategic partner of the U.S. in their effort to form a larger defence alliance against China," he said.

"This is as per the interest of RSS. The aim of RSS is to build an axis of countries like US, India and Israel against China," Vijayan added.

CPI(M) state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had triggered a row earlier this month after he remarked that an axis of countries like US, Japan, Australia and India has taken shape for attacking China from all sides.

The BJP in Kerala had demanded registration of a case against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his remark.

Vijayan said CPI(M) was not for any political alliance with Congress, which was in tune with the party's central comittee resolution in this regard at Kolkota.

He said the party would move forward by strengthening Left forces in the country.

'The party will organise agitations against BJP's policies by joining hands with those with whom we can move together," he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the congress 'tie up' with communal forces several times in the past has resulted in the growth of BJP in the country.

The saffron party, he alleged,has a record of corruption and was attempting to subvert democracy in the country.

"BJP can be opposed only by a right alternative, he said and pointed out that Congressmen were joining BJP en masse.

In Tripura, BJP virtually had swallowed Congress, he said and alleged that the saffron party was joining hands with divisive forces.

"We must be able to unite all secular and democratic forces to take on the communal outfits. The party has to be strengthened, he said.

Meanwhile, activists of Hindu Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister in front of the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram in protest against his remark and also took out a march in that city.

J R Anuraj, District president of the morcha, said they would observe a 'protest day' throughout Kerala tomorrow.