HYDERABAD: Law is not the solution to social problems, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said, claiming that triple talaq bill was a ploy to send Muslim men to jail.

"Will triple talaq stop after the law is brought?" a release from the AIMIM quoted Owaisi as saying at `Tahafuzz e Shariayat' (`Save Sharia') public meeting here late last night.

Dowry deaths and other crimes against women did not stop even when specific laws were made against these practises, he said.

"Between 2005-2015, there were more than 80,000 dowry deaths in India. Twenty-two women die daily on account of dowry, and even after the Nirbhaya incident, there was a rapid increase in number of rape cases. Law is not the answer," he said.

Further, triple talaq bill is a conspiracy against the minority community, Owaisi alleged. "It is a ploy to bring the women of the community on road and send the men to prison," he alleged.

The BJP-led NDA government tried to push the bill through Parliament without consulting Muslim clerics, he alleged.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 was passed by the Lok Sabha, but could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha with the opposition demanding that it be sent to a Select Committee for detailed scrutiny.

According to the draft law, instant triple talaq will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.