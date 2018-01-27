TIKAMGARH: An assistant sub inspector of Madhya Pradesh police was today transferred after a video clip emerged on social media allegedly showing him get a foot massage from a man at a police post.

The incident reportedly occurred at Paryatan Police Chowki (tourist police post) in Orchha, a tourist town in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Orchha Police Station in charge Rajesh Sahu, under whose jurisdiction the tourist police post is located, said that ASI Leeladhar Tiwari had been transferred from Orchha to Chhatarpur following an order by Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Prateek.

In the video, a person, purportedly Tiwari, is seen getting a foot massage from a person believed to be a complainant at the police post.

Sahu, however, said that it was not clear when the video was shot or who was the person providing the massage.

"Tiwari was attached to the tourist police post in Orchha and now he has been relieved and sent to his original posting in Chhatarpur district," he said.