AGARTALA: Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy today tweeted that newly laid rail tracks in the state are being sabotaged and he was in touch with the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF) and the state government on it.

The governor tweeted, "Cases of sabotage of newly laid rail track taking place in parts of Tripura. Removal of fish–plates and an attempt at sawing through a rail has been reported. I am in touch with General Manager, NF Railway and the state government."

Some fish-plates on the tracks were cut, possibly by using some sharp cutters, about one and half months ago but later the engineers of the railways had repaired those, Superintendent of Police, GRP, Nagendra Debbarma, said.