NOWSHERA: Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening at about 4 pm, local officials said here.

The firing, which is still underway, has caused immense damage in some of the houses of the area.

Meanwhile, one person has been injured in the firing. He has been admitted to Nowshera district hospital.

"There has been an increase in the shelling since the last few days. Required measures have been taken up and if it (the shelling) continues to increase, people will be shifted to nearby shelter camps," said Nowshera Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abdul Sattar.