NEW DELHI:Rahul Gandhi will launch the Congress poll campaign in Meghalaya by attending a musical show on January 30 evening to connect with the youth. Gandhi would be visiting the north-eastern state for two days starting January 30.

“The local youth have organised a musical show in the evening at capital Shillong. He will attend the show as people are fond of music in the state,” Shillong Lok Sabha member Vincent Pal told The New Indian Express. Rahul will spend the day interacting with party workers in various parts of the state, such as Jaintia Hills, Garo Hills and Khasi Hills, to understand the fault lines and urge them to stay united.

Rahul will not address any public rallies during the trip and will again visit the hill state in February for the purpose.

Gandhi is also scheduled to meet key social groups involving professionals such as doctors, lawyers and teachers to gauge the mood of the voters.

Polls for the 60-member Meghalaya assembly will be held on February 27 and the results will be out on March 3.

Though the Congress is in power under Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, the central leadership is concerned over infighting and the BJP trying to make inroads in the state.

In a setback earlier this month, five Congress lawmakers resigned from the Assembly and joined the NPP headed by Konrad Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma. Two other lawmakers joined the BJP and the People’s Democratic Front.