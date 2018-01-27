External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with the Cambodian PM on Saturday | ANI Photo

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Saturday called on Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Hun Sen.

The two leaders dwelled upon issues of mutual interest related to development partnership, trade and investment, Human Resource Development (HRD) and people-to-people contacts.

“Building upon cultural and civilisational linkages, EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Hun Sen and discussed issues of mutual interest related to development partnership, trade and investment, HRD and people-to-people contacts,” EAM spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, lettered in a Twitter post.

Earlier in the day, Hun Sen was given the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

After the meeting, Hun Sen will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cambodian Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.