PATNA: Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav announced here on Saturday that he will start a 'Nyay Yatra' (Justice Yatra) in rural Bihar from February 9 to tell people how his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad was "framed through conspiracy" in the fodder scam cases.

"I have decided to start a 'Nyay Yatra' from Purnea district on February 9 to reach out to the people with the message of Lalu Prasad, who was framed through conspiracy and how Nitish Kumar has insulted the mandate of the people," Tejashwi Yadav told the media here.

He said Lalu Prasad's rivals the BJP and Nitish Kumar have conspired against him to create trouble to silence him. "I will put these facts before the people," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav said he will also inform the people about the standstill of development works and the crisis, that has rendered thousands of poor labourers jobless, of increasing atrocities against Dalits and the "total failure" of law and order in the state.

"I will tell the people about the series of scams in Bihar during Nitish Kumar's rule, including the Srijan scam, the toppers scam, and the toilet scam," he said.

"I will meet and interact with the people during the 'Nyay Yatra' to know their real grievances and difficulties and will raise issues of their concerns during the upcoming state assembly budget from February 27," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav termed the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar as a "total flop". "After Nitish Kumar joined hands with the BJP and formed the government last July, he repeatedly claimed that now a double engine government is in Bihar, but in reality there is a trouble engine government in the state."

He recalled that during his 'Janadesh Apmaan Yatra' last year, he got "overwhelming support" of the people. "It was clear that the people were angry and unhappy at the way Nitish Kumar joined hands with the BJP against the mandate of the Bihar Assembly polls in 2015 and formed government dumping the RJD and Congress last year," he said.