THANE: Police in Bhiwandi town of Thane district have registered an offence against five members of a family for allegedly harassing a woman for dowry.

According to the 20-year-old woman, her husband also divorced her by giving her instant triple talaq by post.

Inspector K D Jadhav of Shanti Nagar police station said while a case under IPC section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) is registered, no arrest has been made yet.

The woman said in her complaint that soon after her marriage in 2016, her husband, his parents, and his brother and sister began to torture her mentally and physically, demanding that she bring Rs 50,000 from her parents.

On September 15, 2016, after she left her husband's house and returned to her parents, her husband sent her -- by registered post -- a declaration of instant triple talaq on a stamp paper, she said.

The instant triple talaq has been declared illegal by the Supreme Court. A bill providing for imprisonment for husband in such cases is pending before Parliament.