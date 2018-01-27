RAIPUR: Three persons died and 12 others, including six women, fell sick after allegedly consuming toxic home-made alcohol in tribal-dominated Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, an official said today.

The district administration has ordered a probe into the incident.

The incident took place yesterday in Sahidad village under Bagicha block when some local tribal families consumed 'Hadiya', a home-made brew made from rice, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Bagicha) Hitesh Kumar Baghel told PTI.

The drink, popularly known as 'rice beer', is made after fermenting rice through a special procedure while mixing some herbal roots.

At least 15 people, including six women, complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain after consuming the drink yesterday afternoon, he said.

They were immediately rushed to a Community Health Centre (CHC) at Bagicha, about 400 km from here, in an ambulance and private vehicles, Baghel said.

"Three of them died later," he added.

The deceased were identified as Bandhan Ram (48), Bhado (50) and Jangalsai (60).

While Bandhan Ram died during treatment late last evening, the two others died while being shifted to the Ambikapur district hospital, Baghel said.

Prima facie it seems "food poisoning" led to their death.

However, the exact cause will be known after the post-mortem report is received, he added.

Of the 12 who fell ill, two were referred to the Ambikapur hospital and the rest being treated at the CHC Bagicha, he said, adding their health condition was said to be improving.

A medical camp has been set up in the village as a precautionary measure, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered a probe into the incident. A team led by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) will conduct the probe.

Bagicha sub-divisional police officer and the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) will be other members of the probe team, Baghel added.