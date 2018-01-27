RAIPUR: Security forces today killed two suspected Maoists, including a woman, during an operation in the jungles of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Officials said a team led by CRPF's CoBRA unit and state police had an exchange of fire with suspected Maoists in the Bukameta-Chintalnar area of the district where they were on an anti-Naxal operation.

"Two bodies, including of a woman, have been recovered. The teams are searching the area," a senior official said.