DIRANG: Over 30 houses and shops were gutted in a fire which broke out in Arunachal Pradesh's Dirang district on Saturday.

Over 100 civilians were rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from the blazing fire, which has now been completely doused.

According to police officials, properties worth lakhs was saved.