IMPHAL: BJP legislator Heikham Dingo escaped unhurt when a bomb ripped through the boundary wall of his house here, police said. No one in his family was injured either.

The incident took place late on Saturday. Police and paramilitary personnel reached the house of Dingo, who represents the Sekmai assembly constituency, and cordoned off the area. No suspect has been arrested.

A search operation was conducted by Superintendent of Police Themthing Ngasangva and the police found that a remote-controlled bomb was planted near the wall of the house at Khurkhul Makha Leikai in Imphal West district.

No organisation has claimed the attack. Dingo is the second Bharatiya Janata Party MLA facing bomb threats.

Some time back L. Sushindro, who was the Parliamentary secretary at the time, escaped unhurt when his escort personnel were attacked. Four policemen were injured during the attack near the Manipur-Myanmar border.

Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit in November, some security personnel of the lawmakers were withdrawn for security arrangement in and around Imphal. They are yet to be restored.

In another incident, police late on Saturday rescued two employees of Hindustan Construction Co Ltd who were kidnapped on January 18 by armed militants.

Inspector General of Police L. Kailun said that during the search operations two cadres of the KNF-MC, identified as Songkhlin Kipgen and Lelen Kipgen, were arrested. They disclosed the location of the kidnapped persons.

