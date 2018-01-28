PTI file image of Indian parliament used for representational purpose only

NEW DELHI: As the Budget session of the Parliament begins on Monday, the Muslim Women's (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 related to triple talaq, the Codes of Wages Bill, 2017, Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, 2017 are among the important bills that will be tabled for discussion and passage.

As many as 28 bills will be tabled in the Lok Sabha, while 39 bills are listed for the Rajya Sabha for the upcoming session.

Long pending issues including the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016, will be discussed in the Lower House.

Meanwhile, the Triple Talaq Bill passed in the Lok Sabha in the last winter session of the Parliament will be in focus in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Following is the list of issues that will be taken up in the Parliament:

Lok Sabha:



Bills referred to Joint Committee:

The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Amendment) Second Bill, 2015

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016

The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill, 2017

Bill returned to Lok Sabha:

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Third Amendment) Bill, 2017(as passed by Lok Sabha, as reported by Select Committee of Rajya Sabha and returned with amendments to Lok Sabha)



Bills referred to Standing Committees:

The Codes of Wages, 2017

The Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017

The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017

Bills not referred to Standing Committee:

The High Court’s (Alteration of Names) Bill, 2016

The Constitution (Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2016

The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017

The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018



Bills on which reports presented by Standing Committee:

The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2014

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2014

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas and Other Related Law (Amendment) Bill, 2014

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2015

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2016

The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2016

The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The National Sports University Bill, 2017

Rajya Sabha:

Bill, as reported by Joint Committee:

The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 1987

Bills as passed by the Lok Sabha:

The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015

The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Amendment) Bill, 2015

The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016

The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017

The State Bank (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Requisition Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017



Bills not referred to Standing Committee:

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Council (Repeal) Bill, 2012

The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies (Third) Bill, 2013

The Delhi Rent (Repeal) Bill, 2013

Bill, as passed by the Lok Sabha and as reported by Select Committee:

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017

Bill referred to Select Committee and report presented:

The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013



Bills on which report presented by Standing Committee:

The Constitution (79th Amendment) Bill, 1992 (small family norms for legislators)

The Delhi Rent (Amendment) Bill, 1997

The Provisions of the Municipalities (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Bill, 2001

The Seeds Bill, 2004

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2005

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2005

The Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy Pharmacy Bill, 2005

The Private Detective Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2007

The Pesticides Management Bill, 2008

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2008

The Mines (Amendment) Bill, 2011

The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2011

The National Commission for Human Resources for Health Bill, 2011

The Armed Forces Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2012

The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2012

The Building and Other Construction Workers Related Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2013

The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Bill, 2013

The Rajasthan Legislative Council Bill, 2013

The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013

The Nalanda University (Amendment) Bill,2013

The Assam Legislative Council Bill, 2013

The Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2013

The Waqf Properties (Eviction of Un-authorized Occupants) Bill, 2014

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2015

The Budget session of the Parliament will be conducted from January 29 to April 6, with the first phase to be held from January 29 to February 9 and the second phase from March 5 to April 6.

The Finance Minister will present the Union Budget 2018 for the fiscal year 2018-19 on February 1.

This will be the first Budget in the post- GST (Goods and Services Tax) era and the last full budget from Jaitley before the general election in 2019.