JAIPUR: Campaigning for the January 29 bypolls for the Lok Sabha seats of Alwar and Ajmer, and the Assembly seat of Mandalgarh ended on Saturday.

Campaigning ended Saturday evening and voting will take place on January 29. All the preparations have been made, Ajmer District Election Officer Gaurav Goyal said.

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress held public meetings to woo voters in constituencies.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje conducted road shows in Beegod (Mandalgarh) and Ajmer, while Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot addressed a gathering in Pushkar.

Pilot, accompanied by several party leaders, also conducted a road show in Ajmer city.

Other leaders from both the parties addressed public meetings in Alwar also.