NEW DELHI: With less than two months left for a security audit of the Chennai airport by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the world’s civil aviation watchdog, the country’s aviation authorities are having some nervous moments.

This is because an internal audit carried out by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has found that many practices followed at the airport are not in tune with international norms.

Sources said the areas of concern are security equipment used by the CISF, improper barricading of the airport periphery, cargo safety and documentation of records.

The audit by the ICAO is important as it would determine India’s score on aviation security. This score, in turn, would determine the country’s expansion plans in the aviation sector globally.

The BCAS has submitted a comprehensive report on the internal audit to the state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI), the airport operator at Chennai. The BCAS has asked the AAI to comply with the norms and implement its recommendations before the international audit team reaches India.

Perhaps the most glaring lapse is the security system at the airport’s perimeter. The internal audit, The New Sunday Express has learnt, found that the airport’s perimeter is not properly barricaded, making it vulnerable to trespass by unwanted persons.

The audit report also raises concerns over equipment being used to screen baggage at the airport. X-ray machines are to be put through a Standard Test Piece (STP) twice a day. The BCAS found that this was not being done at Chennai.

The STP is designed to enable an operator to establish if the X-ray machine is in compliance with current regulations and that there are no obvious changes that might affect its ability to detect and display different densities of materials.

The audit also found that there were problems with the maintenance of records of such practices.

Besides this, the BCAS has raised serious concerns over cargo safety. The audit found that a portion of the “cargo area” was sublet to an airline.

Sources said this was a major security violation as the space allotted for cargo operations is meant exclusively for regulated cargo agents, who have direct access to aircraft.

The last on-site audit of the Indian aviation security system was done by the ICAO in February 2011. At that time, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport was chosen as the sample airport. India had scored around 89% then.

A similar audit was carried out by the ICAO in 2015 but that was only a document-based audit. In that audit, India scored a respectable 99.59%.

March inspection to be another disgrace to India?

Authorities would have to work very hard to ensure everything is in order at Chennai airport before the audit, slated for the second week of March, sources said In 2012, ICAO placed India on its list of 13 worst-performing nations in terms of air safety ICAO will also look into legislative and regulatory architecture, performance of security personnel and security training