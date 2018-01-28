JAMMU/SRINAGAR: Minimum temperature in Jammu city dropped further on Sunday while it continued to remain several notches below the freezing point in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region, the Met Office said.

"Jammu city recorded 4.1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday. Kargil was the coldest in state where the minimum temperature dropped to minus 16, followed by Leh at minus 11.9," a Met department official said.

The official said the weather would remain dry during the next 24 hours but rainfall is expected from Monday evening in the state.

There has been no snowfall in Kashmir ever since the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' started on December 21.

This has caused concern as the perennial water reservoirs of Kashmir situated in the mountains get replenished during heavy snowfall, to sustain various water bodies during the summer months.

As cold, dry weather continued, Srinagar city recorded minus 4.8 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 5.6 and Gulmarg minus 8.6 as the night's lowest temperatures.

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine base town Katra recorded 5.1 degrees Celsius, Batote 1, Bannihal minus 2.2, Bhaderwah 0.6 and Udhampur 1.3 as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

