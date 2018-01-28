CHANDIGARH: Cold weather conditions today continued in most parts of Punjab and Haryana with Narnaul being the coldest in the region with a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Union Territory Chandigah, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded 6.9 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal, an official of the MeT department said here.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded it's low at 5.5 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana and Patiala experienced cold conditions at 6.8 and 7.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Adampur, Halwara and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimums at 5.5, 6.7, 5.3, 7.1 and 3.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala's minimum was 8 degrees Celsius while Hisar, Rohtak and Karnal experienced cold weather at 6, 7.1 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively, up to two degrees below the normal.

Foggy weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, causing inconvenience to commuters.