RATLAM: Five persons were today killed and two others injured in two different road accidents near here, police said.

In the first incident, an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle on Amba-Sherpur road, some 60 kms away from the district headquarters, killing four persons who were riding it, said Piplauda police station inspector RC Bhati.

The deceased, all local residents, have been identified as Laxman Mayeeda (25), Krishna Parihar (23), Dipak Parihar (17), and Pawan Malviya (19), he said.

Efforts are on to identify the vehicle and arrest the driver, Bhati said.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man was killed and two others, including a woman, were injured after two motorcycles collided on Jawra-Lebad four-lane road, around 12 kms away from district headquarters, a police official said.

The injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital, he said.

Two separate cases have been registered in connection with both the incidents and further investigation is on.