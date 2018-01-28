LUCKNOW: Fresh incidents of arson rocked trouble-torn Kasganj, which was limping back to normalcy, as a mob on Saturday set ablaze private buses and three shops, and vandalised a place of worship.

The violence took place when mourners returning after the cremation of a man killed during communal clashes went on a rampage.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath convened an emergency meeting of top administration and police officers, including principal secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar and ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar, on Saturday evening. The home department sought a detailed report from the Kasganj administration about the clashes.

Inspector General of Police D K Thakur, attached to the DGP headquarters, was rushed to the troubled city with an additional force from Lucknow to help the district administration contain violence.

The police sealed the district borders and arrested 49 people on Saturday as they were named in two FIRs lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Thirty-nine others were taken into custody for fomenting trouble.

“An FIR was lodged by inspector Ripudaman Singh, the SHO of Kotwali, against six people. Another FIR was lodged by Sunil Gupta, the father of Chandan Gupta against 20 people,” Ajay Bhadoria, public relation officer of Kasganj police, said. Chandan was killed in communal clashes in the city.

Authorities shut schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. RAF, PAC, CRPF personnel held flag march. Additional police forces from adjoining districts were called in and deployed across the city to avert any recurrence of trouble.

Senior officers, including ADG Agra, Ajay Anand, IG (Aligarh Zone) Sanjeev Gupta, Agra Divisional Commissioner Subhash Sharma, SSP, Etah along with Kasganj district magistrate R P Singh and SP S K Singh, were out in the field to monitor the situation.

Rajveer Singh, BJP MP, said he had persuaded Chandan’s family to cremate his body after the chief minister assured them over the phone of an ex-gratia payment of `5 lakh.