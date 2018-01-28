CHANDIGARH: Nabha jailbreak mastermind Vicky Gounder and his accomplice Prema Lahoriya were killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police at Pakki village in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district on Friday.

Two policemen were seriously injured in the encounter.

“Three pistols, ammunition and an ammunition belt were found with the gangsters. Mobiles and dongles were also seized. A car with fake registration number was recovered from the house,’’ Punjab DGP Suresh Arora said. The gangsters were hiding in the house of another outlaw, Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha, in the village since Thursday night, the police said.

The lead came from mobile phones of gangster Harsimrandeep Singh alias Simma Behbal, who was arrested from Dehradun on January 13.

The cornered gangsters fired more than a dozen rounds at the police team. Gounder was shot twice in the exchange of gunfire. His accomplice succumbed to his injuries at a Ganganagar hospital.