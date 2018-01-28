PANAJI: Goa Legislative Assembly members led by Speaker Pramod Sawant today visited Kankumbi village, the site where Karnataka has proposed a dam over a tributary of the Mahadayi river.

Goa government had recently claimed that Karnataka had resumed work on a canal at Kankumbi village on the Mahadayi tributary, a claim refuted by Karnataka.

The delegation of Goa legislators led by Sawant and comprising legislators from the BJP, Michael Lobo and Alina Saldanha, and Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar visited the site this afternoon.

Talking to reporters at the site, Sawant said that the aim of the visit was to have first hand experience of what was happening at Kankumbi.

"There are no signs of any fresh activity at least now," the Speaker said, adding that Goa would not compromise on its interests on the issue.

Goa's Water Resources Department has formed a four member team which has been periodically visiting the site to ensure that the work on the canal did not resume.