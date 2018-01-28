GHAZIABAD: A local court today sentenced former BSP MP Narendra Kashyap and his wife Devendri Devi to three-and-a-half years in jail each for abetting the suicide of their daughter-in-law in 2016.

Kashyap, a former Rajya Sabha member, his wife Devendri and son Sagar were convicted by additional district judge (I) Shashi Bhushan Pandey in the dowry death case earlier this week, government counsel Lokesh Kumar said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the former MP and his wife.

The court had earlier sentenced Sagar to seven years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

Defence lawyers sought lighter sentence for Narendra Kashyap and his wife. They argued that the former MP had a "spotless carrier without any criminal record" and that his wife was a cancer patient.

On April 6, 2016, Himanshi Kashyap (29) was found dead inside the bathroom of their Sanjay Nagar Sector-23 residence.

Sagar was married to Himanshi in 2014.

Narendra Kashyap joined the BJP in 2017.