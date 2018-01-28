BANDA: An IPS officer was injured after he was attacked by colleagues for resisting illegal "recovery" from trucks carrying sand in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh today, police said.

Superintendent of Police Shalini, who goes by her first name, said two policemen have been suspended in connection with the incident in Girwa police station area.

"Senior IPS officers Himanshu Kumar and Mohit Gupta had reached Girwa police station this morning following complaints of illegal recovery from trucks carrying sand," Shalini said.

"They caught station in-charge and a constable red-handed taking recovery (money) from the trucks. The cops attacked the police officers," the SP said.

In the attack, Kumar was injured.

The SP said a case has been registered against four persons, including police station in-charge of Girwa, Vivek Pratap Singh, and a constable.