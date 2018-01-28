Three days after violent clashes followed a 'Tiranga Yatra' carried out by bike-borne youth in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj where one person was killed, an unofficial curfew continues to remain imposed, according to several media reports. People have been reportedly advised to stay indoors as normal life and local businesses took a hit. Internet services have been suspended till 10 pm on Sunday in certain areas of western Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, IG Sanjeev Kumar today told ANI that the accused have been identified and are going to be nabbed soon. One country made bomb and pistol were also recovered from the residence of one of the accused.

Though authorities claimed that the situation was now under control, a Hindustan Times report stated that miscreants had set a kiosk on fire Sunday morning. Kasna district magistrate RP Singh has been quoted as saying that “The district of Kasganj has not witnessed any major clash or violence resulting even in injury to anyone during last three days after clashes killed one person. We are doing our best to control the situation but the miscreants are now resorting to stray attacks on shops and abandoned objects lying in the city just to draw attention towards them. The kiosk burnt on Sunday morning is in continuation with such design of miscreants. We are working round the clock to arrest miscreants and end such stray incident."

Late on Saturday, shops at Ghantaghar were burnt down and private buses parked on Nadrai Gate were set on fire. Earlier in the day, police had arrested 49 people in connection with acts of arson and vandalism allegedly committed by people returning from the cremation of Chandan Gupta, the youth who was killed in Friday’s clashes.

Thirty-nine others were taken into custody for fomenting trouble. The district administration blocked internet services on Saturday evening to prevent rumour mongering. Authorities have shut schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. RAF, PAC, CRPF personnel held flag marches as a preventive measure. Additional police forces from adjoining districts were called in and deployed across the city to avert any recurrence of trouble.

A Special Investigative Team (SIT) has been formed to arrest the others accused in the violence.

So what exactly happened on the 26th?

Indian Express today reported that on Republic Day, before motorbike-borne youth on their 'Tiranga Yatra' could enter Baddu Nagar in Kasganj near Bilram Gate under Kotwali area, residents of the Muslim-dominated locality had arranged chairs on the road and were getting ready to hoist the tricolour.

Members of the bike rally had then demanded that the chairs be removed to clear the path for them to move ahead. “They were shouting slogans, we requested them to let our celebrations finish first. But they were adamant and did not leave,” Mohammed Munazir Rafi, a resident and advocate was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

After they refused to leave, an argument began between the two groups, as purportedly seen in a video of the standoff circulated among some Baddu Nagar residents. A group of around 60 people carrying the national flag and saffron flags reportedly could be heard shouting: “The bikes will pass through here."

“We asked them to join the celebration,” Rafi told IE. “But many people had gathered and soon, there was some pushing and shoving. Then they left their bikes here and went away. I called the Kasganj Police Station and apprised them of the situation when they arrived 25 minutes later.”

The motorbike-borne youth then reportedly took a detour to reach Tehsil road, another Muslim-dominated locality nearby, whose residents thought they had arrived to retaliate. “This triggered the shooting incident in which a 28-year-old man was killed,” Kasganj Additional SP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi told the newspaper. Someone from the clashing mob fired in the air injuring two persons who were later rushed to the district hospital where one of them succumbed during the treatment.

This led the mob to vandalise the vehicles parked in the area and set them on fire. Around half a dozen vehicles were damaged during the clashes.

As tempers ran high and tension gripped the area, those who were taking out the yatra fled the spot. In the meantime, the district police dispersed the frenzied mob and arrested around two dozen troublemakers –- a dozen each from both communities.

A different version of events

Meanwhile, various news reports also state that the video shows a young man shouting that everyone would have to say Vande Mataram if they wanted to stay in India.

Shushil Gupta, the late Chandan Gupta's father, alleged that his son was shot dead for refusing to say “Pakistan Zindabad”. “My son was stopped and asked to say ‘Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad," Gupta told Navbharat Times. “When Chandan refused, he was shot dead."



BJP MP Rajveer Singh also alleged that the men had shouted “Pakistan Zindabad” triggering the clashes. He claimed that Friday’s attack was a planned assault on the VHP and ABVP workers (the youth on the motorbikes), according to a The Times of India report. “The youths were attacked with acid bottles, stones were pelted and shots were fired at them,” Singh alleged. “Every year, scores of youths in Kasganj city take out a rally on the occasion of Republic Day, but this time, they were stopped and attacked.” He also wondered how acid bottles came into the picture, claiming there was strict regulations on their sale in the region.

There is still no clear picture of the sequence of events that led to the communal clash.

Meanwhile, the victim's family was demanding the status of a martyr for the deceased, as reported by ANI.

