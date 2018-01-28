A scene from the parade in Rajpath, New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The award for best tableaux was awarded to Maharashta on Sunday.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the awards.

Maharashta, displayed the coronation of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The second and third positions were backed by Assam and Chhattisgarh respectively.

The award for Best marching Contingent among the three services went to Punjab Regiment Contingent.

The Best Marching Contingent award among Para-Military forces and other auxiliary marching contingents went to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Marching Contingent.

The Best Tableaux for Central Ministries/Departments award was won by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (for Khelo-India).

The Best School Children item was won by South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpu, Maharashtra for Madhya Pradesh Baredi Dance.

Delhi’s Oxford Foundation School won the prize for Shikshit Bharat, Shashak Bharat dance.

Showcasing India's cultural diversity and various schemes of the government, tableaux of fourteen states and nine Central Ministries participated in the Republic Day parade held at Rajpath in the national capital.

From country's rich cultural heritage, flora and fauna and socio-economic development to progress of the nation, the tableaux displayed varied themes representing culture of different states.