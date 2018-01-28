CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police said it managed to trace gangster Vicky Gounder, wanted in 10 cases of murder and gang-war, after a year-long manhunt.

The most-wanted 'A' category gangster, who was killed in an encounter yesterday, was being probed for his possible links with militant or radical elements as well as Pakistan's ISI, they said.

DGP Suresh Arora and DGP (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta, who coordinated along with IG Organised Crime Control Unit Nilabh Kishore, told reporters that Gounder was traced after an year-long manhunt through intelligence gathering coupled with ground operations.

He was among the six prisoners who were freed by armed men from the high-security Nabha Jail in November 2016.

Dinkar said Gounder, also known as Harjinder Singh, was a proclaimed offender wanted in 10 cases of murder and gangwar, and was using multiple Facebook accounts. He operated through associates in various countries, including the Gulf nations, Cyprus and Germany.

He also used social media as a tool to create terror and issue threats to rival gangs and police officers.

The Punjab Police yesterday gunned down Gounder, his associate Prema Lahoria, and an unidentified man in the encounter at Pakki village in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

The three were hiding in a Dhani, a small conglomeration of houses in fields, owned by another criminal Lakhwinder Singh Lakha who was arrested.

The police said the area where the three were hiding was hardly 50 meters from Punjab's border.

"We thought it was our area (where encounter took place).

We called up the SHO (Station House Office) of Khuian Sawar police station (in Punjab's Fazilka district). Then we came to know that the area fell in Rajasthan," said Punjab Police Assistant Inspector General Gurmeet Singh Chauhan Chauhan, who led the encounter, said the Rajasthan Police was informed about the operation afterwards.

The Rajasthan Police led by the Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police reached the spot and registered an FIR in connection with the gangsters' death.

"Now, the investigation will be conducted by them,"

Punjab DGP Suresh Arora told reporters.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered at Hindumalkot Police Station in Sri Ganganagar.

AIG Chauhan said the gangsters chose the area as their hideout as it was near Punjab-Rajasthan border and also close to the International Border.

He said acting on the information obtained from arrested criminals and technical inputs, police came to know about the movement of gangsters in five districts of Muktsar, Ferozepur, Abohar in Fazilka, Tarn Taran and Faridkot.

On January 24, an advisory was issued reporting possible movement of the gangsters in these districts and additional forces were sent out.

"They were not moving out much. When had information but who were staying (in Dhani) we were not sure about it," said Chauhan.

A team of the Punjab Police comprising 22 members, including four NSG trained personnel, armed with AK 47 and pistols, conducted a search operation at 'Dhani', he said.

"They (criminals) came out of their room when they heard the sound of police vehicles and started firing on the policemen," he said, adding that Lahoria and Gounder were killed when they were climbing the wall of Dhani.

The third unidentified person, who was providing cover fire, later succumbed to bullet injures, police said.

Over 50 shots were fired between police and gangsters.

"Police fired 40 shots while the other side fired over a dozen shots," said Chauhan.

Sub Inspector Baljinder Singh and ASI Kirpal Singh were injured in the operation.

Two .32 bore pistols, a .30 bore pistol and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the gangsters, along with mobile phones and dongles.

He recently got a delivery of an automatic assault rifle from Pakistan through his handler Ramanjit Singh alias Romi who is also wanted by the Punjab Police and against whom a Red Corner Notice has been issued.

Replying to questions, DGP Arora justified the need for a stringent law like PCOCA to effectively deal with criminals.