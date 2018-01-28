NEW DELHI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma will contest from two seats, Songsak and Ampathi, for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, according to the list of 57 of the 60 candidates announced by the Congress.

The polling will be held on February 27 and the results would be out on March 3 in the state, where ruling Congress is trying hard to retain power against an aggressive BJP.

The newly appointed state Congress chief, Celestine Lyngdoh, will fight from the Umsning constituency. Celestine had replaced DD Lapang this month after five party MLAs resigned to join the NPP.

he party also announced 56 of the 60 candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls to be held on February 18.

The newly appointed state unit chief Birajit Sinha has been fielded from Kailasahar. The party is struggling to make its presence felt in the Left-ruled state, where BJP is eyeing to become the main opposition.