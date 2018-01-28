Naga groups have asked people not to file nomination for Feb 27 Nagaland elections. (File | EPS)

KOHIMA: A day after political parties in Nagaland lent support to the demand that a solution to the Naga issue be found ahead of elections, seven Naga nationalist political groups (NNPGs) today cautioned people against filing nominations for the February 27 polls.

A joint declaration regarding it was issued by the National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the working committee of 6 other Naga national political groups.

The other groups are: NSCN (Unification), National National Council (NNC/FGN), NNC (Parent Body), NPGN/NNC (NA), NSCN (R) and NNC/GDRN (NA).

The decision came at a meeting organised by the Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations in Dimapur.

A copy of the declaration was made available to the media this evening.

"When Naga people as a whole have made the collective decision to forgo election, we caution vested interest and unscrupulous persons not to sabotage the historical processes of negotiations by filing nominations and indulging in election process," the joint declaration read.

"Following the intensive negotiations going on between the Union government and the Naga Political Groups, the negotiating groups are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that an honourable and acceptable solution is evolved on time in the interest of the Naga people," it read.

They also lauded all political parties, both national and regional, for responding positively to the campaign "Solution, Not Election" for finding answers to the several decade old naga political problem before elections.

"The negotiators are indeed overwhelmed by the unstinted support of our people, particularly at this juncture when the Nagas are once again put to test," the groups said.

"We also express our appreciation to all the tribal hohos and civil society organisations for their immeasurable services rendered towards building oneness," the declaration read.

The core committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations appreciated the two negotiating groups – the NSCN (IM) and the NNPGs Working Committee- for coming together and issuing the joint statement on "Solution, Not Election".

Core Committee convener Theja Therie in a statement urged all the political parties to attend the joint meeting to be held at Hotel Japfu, Kohima, tomorrow at 11 am.

The negotiating groups - NSCN (IM) and NNPGs - would also participate in the joint meeting, he informed.