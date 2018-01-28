THANE: An assistant commissioner of police posted in Navi Mumbai has been shunted out in connection with registration of a false case against a builder and an alleged attempt to extort money from him.

ACP (Turbhe division) Kiran Patil has been transferred to police control room, said Navi Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale in a statement today.

The action was taken for Patil's "alleged poor supervision" regarding registration of a false case by junior police officers, the commissioner said.

An administrative enquiry has been initiated against Patil, while Amol Zende has been posted as ACP Turbhe division, Nagrale added.

On January 19, Navi Mumbai police had booked four persons including a police officer for threatening builder Suresh Jain and demanding money from him.

ACP Nilesh Raut of Navi Mumbai crime branch, who is probing the case, said that in October last year, Turbhe MIDC police registered a case of cheating in a land transaction against builder Jain, owner of Metro Developers, and others.

However, further probe revealed that Ketan Chugh (the original complainant), rival builders Sunil Bhanushali and Sunny Lahoria and police inspector Sanjay Yadav had cooked up a false case against Jain, and demanded Rs 5 crore from him to nix the probe.

They also allegedly held Jain's son Hitesh Jain captive at the Turbhe MIDC police station, it was alleged.

Based on Hitesh Jain's complaint, a case of extortion under section 384 of IPc was registered.

Nobody has been arrested in the case yet.