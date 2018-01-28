GUWAHATI: NEW Haflong railway station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district was on Saturday vandalised by irate train passengers who are stranded there since Thursday morning in the wake of protests staged by tribals and subsequent violence.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said doors and windows of offices were damaged by the passengers at the station, while railway tracks were removed by protesters.

“They (protesters) removed railway lines measuring about 100 metres and threw them downhill. Railway employees are trying to retrieve the lines and do the repairs under security cover. The track is likely to be repaired by tonight (Saturday night),” NFR chief spokesman Pranabjyoti Sarma told The New Indian Express.

The state government rushed 30 buses to evacuate the passengers on Saturday, but the vehicles were stranded at Langting in the district as the protestors were not allowing movement of vehicles.

Tripura Guv concerned over sabotage of tracks

New Delhi: Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy on Saturday expressed concern over

sabotage of newly-laid rail tracks in the state and has taken up the matter with the railways and the state government. Removal of fishplates and an attempt to saw through a rail had been reported, Roy tweeted.