MUMBAI: The three accused in the death of a man at Nair Hospital here have been arrested.

The three were detained earlier this morning.

32-year-old Rajesh Maru lost his life on Saturday evening after he was sucked into a MRI machine.

An FIR was registered against the hospital's doctor Siddhant Shah, ward boy Vitthal Chavan and one lady ward attendant Sunita Surve under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The hospital authorities have also handed over the CCTV footage of the incident to the police.

Meanwhile, Maru's relative blamed the hospital authorities' negligence for his death.

"He went there to visit my ailing mother. A ward boy told him to carry an oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room which is prohibited. It all happened because of the carelessness of hospital's doctors and administration. No security guard was either present to tell him that he should not carry oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room," Maru's brother-in-law, Harish Solanki told ANI.

"As he entered the room the MRI machine sucked him in due to the magnetic force as he had oxygen cylinder with him. He died within two minutes. No hospital authority has approached us accepting their mistake," he added.

"As he entered the room the MRI machine sucked him in due to the magnetic force as he had oxygen cylinder with him. He died within two minutes. No hospital authority has approached us accepting their mistake," he added.

The family members, locals and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA MP Lodha also staged a protest inside the hospital dean's cabin.

On a related note, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs for the family of the victim.

