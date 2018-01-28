NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his 152nd birth anniversary.

Modi said Lajpat Rai was a courageous leader who dedicated himself towards India's freedom.

"Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai left an indelible mark on India's history. We remember him as a righteous and courageous leader who dedicated himself towards India's freedom. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.

Lajpat Rai was born on January 28, 1865 in Dhudike, in Punjab's Moga district. He died of a heart attack on November 17, 1928.

