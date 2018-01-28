CHENNAI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju today urged CISF woman cadets to prepare for emerging challenges posed by new forms of terrorism and insurgency.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs stated this after reviewing the passing out parade of 789 CISF woman cadets at their Regional Training Centre at Arakkonam, about 70 km from here.

Congratulating the cadets for their high standard of parade, he urged them to prepare for emerging challenges posed by new forms of terrorism and insurgency.

Rijiju highlighted the growing reputation of CISF as a highly professional force measuring upto the expectations of the people and on the growing role of the force in the changing security scenario.

The Minister said effective utilisation of technology by CISF at airports and Delhi metro had not only improved security, but also provided satisfaction to passengers.

Rijiju later presented the trophies to the best cadets, an official release said.

The cadets acquired skills on various subjects, including security in industries, buildings, aviation, fire prevention and fire fighting, among others.

They were also imparted strenuous training on handling sophisticated weapons and drill movements, apart from physical training.

CISF Additional Director General, A K Pateria said 2017 was observed as "Year of Training" and more than 18,000 cadets passed out of training centres across the country.

Rijiju, who arrived here last night to take part in the parade, shared some pictures he took with the trainees in micro-blogging site Twitter.

"Proud moment for India as largest ever brave & smart girls contingent of CISF 40th batch passed out after long & strenuous training at Arakkonam RTC. In the service of nation", he tweeted.

During his brief visit, Rijiju also took part in a firing exercise at the CISF firing range centre.

"Early morning firing exercise with CISF team at Arakkonam RTC Firing range, Tamil Nadu. Today is all Girls Passing Out Parade", he said in another tweet.