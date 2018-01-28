SHIMLA: A convict lodged in Chamba prison escaped while being brought to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital in Shimla on Saturday, but was arrested within six hours, the police said.

Sunil Kumar, convicted in a drug trafficking case, gave the two policemen escorting him to the hospital a slip.

However after intense search for six hours, the man was rearrested from from Krishnanagar, they said.

A case has been lodged at Sadar police station. Kumar was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2016, ASP Praveer Thakur said, adding the police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the convict managing to escape.